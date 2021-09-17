Karanvir Bohra reacts to being called ‘gareeb’ for driving Ciaz, says he'll sell all his 'big cars' as it doesn't matter

Actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu reacted after a paparazzi video picked up chatter that revealed one photographer as having described him as ‘gareeb (poor)’ for arriving in a Suzuki Ciaz at the late actor Sidharth Shukla's house. A video that showed Karanvir and Teejay at Sidharth's house on the day of his death was re-posted by the actor, who highlighted the photographer's disparaging remarks.

In a new interview, Karanvir said that he was forced to share the video on Instagram because he didn't want the ‘youngsters’ who follow him online to believe that they need to live up to certain societal standards that might perhaps be out of reach.

He said in Hindi at a media interaction shared by the Bol Bollywood YouTube channel, “A lot of youngsters follow me, and they think about what clothes they should wear, what car they should drive, what'll people say if they don't have work…”

Karanvir said that there are some ‘new paps' who have just arrived in town and have set up Instagram pages where they post videos they shoot on their phones. To such people, he had a message: “Be careful, because you don't know how you can affect other people.” To the youth, Karanvir said, “Do not care how people judge you,” and said that it shouldn't matter if he drives a Tata or an Audi.

Teejay said that the same applies to aspiring actors who might be concerned about getting negative media coverage because of this. “They have so much stress already, they shouldn't be stressed about branding,” she said. Karanvir said that after this incident, he wants to sell all his ‘big cars’ and use that money to invest in his daughters' future.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karanvir had written, "'Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai!' So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearances? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name."