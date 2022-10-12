The Kapil Sharma Show: Fake Ranveer Singh kisses man in audience, drags cameraperson, leaves Parineeti Chopra in splits

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show saw guests Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu, among other,s in splits as Sidharth Sharma transformed into Ranveer Singh. Sidharth recreated Ranveer’s head-to-toe pink look from his recent appearance at ‘Creator Day’ for Meta 2022 in Mumbai. The comedian also recreated Ranveer’s appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan, leaving everybody laughing. Also Read| Sidharth Sagar: I’m one year clean from addiction; have a healthy mind

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show had the team of Code Name Tiranga – actors Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, and director Ribhu Dasgupta – as its special guests. A promo shared by Sony TV on Wednesday revealed that Sidharth mirrored Ranveer Singh’s flamboyant and energetic personality during the episode, and revealed by the end of it that it was really tiring for him to play the actor.

Sidharth Sharma as Ranveer Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidharth as Ranveer Singh danced to Tattad Tattad from RamLeela as he entered, and went ahead to kiss a member of the audience and the camera, before dragging a cameraman with his camera in excitement. The fake Ranveer then sat down for a conversation with Karan Johar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Koffee With Karan recreation, Karan asked Ranveer, “What is the one character that you regretted playing,” and the latter replied, “Ranveer Singh.” He jumped and changed multiple positions on the couch as he repeatedly said, “Bahot energy lagti hai bro (It takes a lot of energy).” Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma, Parineeti, Harrdy, Sharad, Rajit, and everyone else burst into laughter at his comment.

Another promo from the episode revealed that Parineeti’s parents Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra also joined her for the show. As Kapil Sharma tried to flirt with the actor, calling her ‘Baby,’ she pointed out that her parents are sitting in the audience, making the comedian switch to ‘Didi (Sister).’ The episode will stream on Sony TV at 9:30 pm this weekend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON