The Kapil Sharma Show: Malaika Arora can’t stop laughing at dig at Terence Lewis’ love life, gives standing ovation

In the ‘post ka postmortem’ segment on Sunday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma read out funny comments on the Instagram posts of guests Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. The three came to promote their upcoming reality show, India’s Best Dancer.

Seeing a picture of Terence leaning against a wall, one commenter brought up Nora Fatehi. “Nora ki yaad mein deewar pe sar maar raha hai chhora (Banging his head against the wall for Nora),” the person wrote, leaving Terence in splits.

Another person wrote, “Miyaan kahin dil lagao varna deewar pe hi lage rahoge (Find someone to love or you will be stuck hugging a wall).” This comment got a standing ovation from Malaika, who said, “Superb, I can’t stop laughing.” Geeta called the comment ‘killer’.

Earlier on the show, Kapil teased Terence about Nora, who temporarily stepped in as a replacement for Malaika on India’s Best Dancer last year. Geeta joked that the contestants were happiest about the development. “Dhyaan hi nahi tha na, toh nooks kaun nikaalega (His concentration was elsewhere, so he would not nitpick at their performances),” she quipped.

Also see | The Kapil Sharma Show: Malaika Arora laughs in embarrassment as Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis imitate her, watch

Last year, a video that appeared to show Terence touching Nora inappropriately went viral online. She later suggested that the clip was morphed. Commenting on one of his posts featuring her, she wrote, “Thank you Terrence! In today’s time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. I’m glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass. You and Geeta ma’am have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, it’s been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed.”