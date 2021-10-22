The Kapil Sharma Show: Sonu Nigam inhales helium gas and sings Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Kapil Sharma cracks up. Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show is set to air a musical episode this weekend. The comedy show will feature musicians such as Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Shaan, Sameer Khan, Talat Aziz and others who will be seen sharing anecdotes from their careers and even singing a few songs.

However, to make things more entertaining, Kapil Sharma will bring a bunch of helium balloons and request the singers to inhale the gas and sing a few lines from their songs. In the promo released by Sony Television on social media, Hariharan, Shaan and Sonu tried their hand at the experiment.

While Shaan sang Chaand Sifaarish, Hariharan sang Chappa Chappa Charkha Chale. However, it was Sonu's child-like version of Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin that left everyone in splits. While Kapil, Hariharan and Archana were first laughing, they cheered for Sonu when he managed to hit the high note in the helium-induced song.

“Ye soch rahe honge bade bade singers se ye karva rahe hain, sharam nahi aati (They must be thinking what are we doing with such big singers),” he joked after the three singers sang their songs.

In a previously released promo, Sonu was seen taking a dig at his acting career. In the video, guest judge Archana Puran Singh tells Sonu “You are so effortless in front of the camera. Why don’t you act?” The singer replied, “Mera Jaani Dushman ka experience itna acha raha hai ki maine socha yahin se namaste kar leta hun (I have had such a great experience during Jaani Dushman that I thought let’s just not try further.)”

The Kapil Sharma Show returned with a new season in August. Since its return, the show has hosted celebrities such as Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka and others.