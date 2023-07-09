The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak calls off divorce from Kroy Biermann: Report

In a big relief to fans of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, the couple have decided to call off their divorce, as per a source quoted by people.com. The couple's decision to call of their divorce comes amid recent reports of increased beef between them. However, recently Kim, Kroy and their kids were seen attending church in Atlanta.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak(Twitter)

"They're getting along and calling off the divorce. They're trying to make it work for the kids," claimed the source.

According to people.com, the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia where the legal process of divorce was on, has granted Kim a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim". And Kim retains the right to refile her claim in the future.

Earlier, talking about the divorce, Kim reasoned that the marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." The couple had filed for divorce in May and listed their date of estrangement as April 30 in court documents.

An earlier report by People had quoted a friend of Kim as claiming that she had been planning for the split for a long time. The friend had also revealed that the pair's financial troubles including the foreclosure of their Georgia home due to defaulting on loans and reports of them owing the IRS over $1 million in unpaid taxes, played a major part in the estrangement.

Kim and Kroy had met at a charity event in May 2010. Since they got married, they had 4 kids together namely, 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade and Kroy Jagger. In 2013, Kroy adopted Kim's two daughters namely Brielle and Ariana from her previous marriage.

