The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda teases Guru Randhawa about Dance Meri Rani lyrics, says 'inko samjhaiye...'

Singers Guru Randhawa and Gurdas Maan recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and host Kapil Sharma and comedian Kiku Sharda made sure to pull their leg and tease them about their respective music videos. While Kapil scared Gurdas Maan by asking how he met his wife, Kiku Sharda joked about Guru Randhawa's song Dance Meri Rani, which has same lyrics in English as well as Hindi on a repeat. Also read: Kapil Sharma to make singing debut with Guru Randhawa with Alone, Mika Singh says ‘two rock stars in one frame'

The promo for the upcoming weekend episode shows Kapil Sharma mentioning how he has heard Guru saying on multiple occasions that he derives his inspiration from Gurdas Maan. Commenting on the same, he says, “lekin inka agar aap gana dekho to 3 minute ke gaane mein aapko 12 ladkiya nazar aayengi aapko. Maan saab ke 12 minute ke gaane mein 2 ladkiya bhi nahi nazar aati (but if you watch Guru's songs, there are 12 girls in a 3-minute song, while there are not even 2 girls in Gurdas Maan's 12-miute song).”

Looking interested in Gurdas Maan's love life, Kapil asked him, “Mrs Maan ke saath mamla kab jama tha (how did you find love in Mrs Maan). A worried Gurdaas Maan replied, “Ye sawal se mujhe dara rahe ho (you are scaring me with this question)?”

It was Kiku Sharda's turn as Gudiya Laundrywali and he went on to take a dig at Guru Randhawa's song Dance Meri Rani, featuring Nora Fatehi. He told him to give him his clothes for washing, saying, “Hum sirf kapda nahi dhote hain, hum clothes bhi wash karte hain. When Kapil said it meant the same thing, Kiku replied, “ye baat humko nahi, inko samjhaiye ki Dance Meri Rani and Naach Meri Rani ek hi baat hai (don't explain to me, make him understand that Dance Meri Rani Ek Hi Rani is the same thing).” This left Guru in splits. The lyrics of the song are: Nach Nach Nach Nach, Nach Nach Meri Rani. Nach Nach Nach Nach, Dance Meri Rani."

