TV actor Ravi Dubey tests negative for Covid-19, shares new pic

Ravi Dubey had tested positive for Covid-19 in early May. His wife Sargun Mehta had posted a note on Instagram about his diagnosis.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Ravi Dubey is known for his roles in TV shows such as Saas Bina Sasural (2010) and Jamai Raja (2014),

Popular television actor Ravi Dubey on Thursday said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The 37-year-old actor, who announced his diagnosis on May 10, took to Instagram to give an update to his fans and followers. "Ho gaye ji -ve (Finally tested negative)" Ravi captioned his photo.

The Jamai 2.0 star was under home quarantine after testing positive for the virus. At the time he was diagnosed as Covid-19 positive, his wife actor Sargun Mehta had tweeted to say: "Covid is now ravi positive. Ravi ko covid nahi, covid ko ravi hua hai. Ab badi usse baatein karke achcha virus bana dega aur corona iss duniya se bhaag jayega. Badi usse jaldi jaldi baat karke bhaga do. I love you and i miss u so (Now that Ravi has corona, he will ensure that he has a word with it and will drive it away)."

Also read: Deepika Singh on posing with uprooted tree: 'Didn't mean to be insensitive, we had planted it many years ago'

With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440 while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Topics
ravi dubey sargun mehta tv serial

