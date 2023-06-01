Shaheer Sheikh’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa to go off air

The TV show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa that started last year in March, will shut down. A reliable source close to the production confirmed the news. “The show has been failing to rake in the ratings, while other shows on the channel are doing better than this. Meanwhile, the budget of the show is higher than other shows. While the talks about pulling the plug has been on with the channel officials, the decision to axe the show was overnight,” the source adds.

Hiba Nawab and Shaheer Sheikh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From what we have gathered the actors have been informed about the decision and the team would soon wrap up the shoot. The show’s last air date is slated to be either June 14 or 15.

When we reached out to actor Hiba Nawab, she chose to maintain a “no comments” stance. Meanwhile actors Shaheer Sheikh, Kinshuk Vaidya, and showrunner Rajan Shahi chose to not reply to our texts.

We have also learned that no new show will replace the show. The series was based on the Tamil series Eeramana Rojave.