TV too needs to perk up its content for character artistes: Sai Ballal

With a career spanning over two decades, actor Sai Ballal feels though it has been a long journey yet there are many aspects of him, as an actor, left to be explored.

“I have done a lot of work yet when I look back, I find aur ho sakta hai. Like playing negative roles has no doubt given me much fame but I would love to explore simple, positive characters that have instant audience connect,” says the Gabbar is Back, Jaago and Udaan actor.

The actor adds, “A lot of work has happened and I am happy with the way my career has shaped up but I am not totally satisfied as a performer. Because, if an actor is content then he stops to grow,”

Ballal was a bit apprehensive to take up work during pandemic and had decided to wait for good project to come his way. “I along with my wife left for our farmhouse and stayed there to avoid crowd. It was also a good break for both of us as we both are actors and such retreats are essential to unwind. And then, we knew, it will take time for shoots to resume.”

The actor still loves stage very much and also ready to explore OTT with some interesting story. “I dislike saying no to work but at times I have to. Though, as of now, less work is happening so filhal jo mil jaye wahi theek. I strongly feel TV too needs to perk up its content for character artistes too as this will surely help the show in terms improved vision and presentation.”

Very recently Ballal took up a show on TV as he got to essay a different character after a long time. “I have been a part of socio-mytho shows before too but with Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki…I feel it is a good change for me as an actor,” he signs off.