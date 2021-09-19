Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Udit Narayan says he wears just towel at home even after Aditya Narayan brought home ‘bahu’, Kumar Sanu has funny reply

Udit Narayan, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, was teased about his habit of wearing nothing but a towel at home. He was asked if things were different now that son Aditya Narayan brought home his wife Shweta Agarwal.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan is married to Shweta Agarwal.

Singers Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal will be seen as guests in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In a promo shared online by Sony Entertainment Television, host Kapil Sharma teased Udit about choosing to wear only a towel when he is at home.

Kapil recalled the last time Udit came on the show with his son, singer and television host Aditya Narayan. It was revealed then that Udit does not wear clothes at home but roams around in just a towel. “Toh ab toh bahu aa gayi hai ghar mein, badi takleef hoti hogi (Now you have a daughter-in-law in the house, must be difficult),” Kapil teased Udit.

“Abhi bhi towel mein hi rehta hoon, kisaan ka beta hoon, aadat toh kabhi jayegi nahi (I still wear only a towel. I am a farmer’s son, this is a habit that won’t go away),” Udit replied. Kumar pulled his leg and said, “Yeh farmer ka beta hai, kabhi khet nahi dekha lekin towel dekh liya (He is a farmer’s son. He may not have ever seen farmland but he sure knows about towels).”

Last year, in December, Aditya married his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in a low-key ceremony at a temple in Mumbai. They met on the sets of Shaapit and were in a relationship for a decade before they tied the knot.

Also read | Aditya Narayan reveals how he asked for Shweta Agarwal’s hand in marriage: ‘I don’t care how many people come…’

During an appearance on Indian Idol 12 earlier this year, Aditya revealed that his mother Deepa Narayan Jha played Cupid for him and Shweta. “Shuruwat mein inhone mujhe bohot pyaar se, bohot vinamrata se kai baar reject kiya. In fact, mujhe thanks bolna chahiye mumma ko. Ek din mummy ne bola, ‘Agli baar jab tum Shweta ko milo, tum phone kar dena mujhe’ (In the beginning, she politely rejected me many times. I should thank my mother for bringing us together. My mother told me to give her a call the next time I meet Shweta),” Aditya said. Deepa then convinced Shweta to go out on a date with him.

