Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin groove to Oo Antava, fan says 'best thing on the internet’. Watch

Umar Riaz posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday. In the video he was seen dancing with Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia and Rashami Desai.
Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia and Rashami Desai.groove to Oo Antava.
Published on Feb 03, 2022 09:56 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Wednesday, Umar Riaz shared a video with his former Bigg Boss 15 housemates on Instagram. In the clip, Umar was seen grooving with Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia and Rashami Desai.

Sharing the video, Umar captioned it, “Anybody can dance even Neha Bhasin and Rashami Desai. What say Rajiv Adatia?”

In the video, Umar, Neha, Rashami and Rajiv are seen grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise.

Rajiv commented on the video saying, “Hahahhahahahahahha.” Neha wrote, “Madness, finally my phone is charged.” Singer Roach Killa dropped laughing and fire emojis in the comments section. 

Rashami and Umar who became very close friends inside the Bigg Boss house have their fan following who call them #UmaRash. One of their fans commented on the video saying, “Aaj kya #UmarRash walon ko ek din mein he maar daaloge (Are you going to kill #UmarRash fans in a day)?” Another one said, “This is so so cute. #UmaRash.” While one commented, “You guys are gonna break the internet today," another one added: “Best thing on the internet today.” 

Neha who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT joined, Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. Rashami and Rajiv also joined the show as wild card contestants. Umar was a part of the show from the beginning and was one of the fan favourite contestants of the show. He got eliminated last month after he got into a physical tiff with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal. 

In the finale held last weekend, Tejasswi Prakash won the show and took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with a cash prize of 40 lakh. Pratik was the first runner-up of the show and Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty were the second and third runner-ups, respectively. 

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

