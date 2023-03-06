Uorfi Javed on comments that she has ‘arrived’: Hanging out with famous people is not success and it doesn’t translate into good work

Gracing the cover of Dirty magazine, receiving a heartfelt note from India’s top stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, getting dressed by couturiers Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, and Gaurav Gupta, and attending back-to-back high-profile events in town -- internet sensation and fashionista Uorfi Javed is having the time of her life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s a good feeling, but I don’t need any validation from anyone. I got popular because I did what I had to do not because some designers are now dressing me up or I am attending big parties,” says Uorfi, talking to us minutes after attending Gupta’s store launch on Friday, in Mumbai.

“To be able to wear a Gaurav Gupta creation was a big thing. I just love his designs and the way his clothes are... so dreamy and elaborate,” she shares.

The 25-year-old, who has often been subjected to brutal trolling for her bold, brave yet quirky and experimental fashion sense, asserts that she has never bothered about people’s opinion on her choices. “[For] anyone who says that I’m doing all this for attention, I can only say, ‘How intelligent are they!’” quips the Bigg Boss OTT contestant, who recently revealed on social media that “no designers would give me clothes, which is why I started making my own”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not that she feels bad now when she looks back on it. “I wasn’t a big name back then. I myself didn’t know what exactly I was doing, so how can people around me trust me with their brand? [But] now, they see my vision,” she continues, “Maybe tomorrow I also won’t want to collaborate with a new person in the industry until they prove themselves. So, when you name is at stake, you can’t risk it. Mujhe aise koi problem nahi hui ki mujhe un logon ne kapde nahi diye. But, I have made my point,” Uorfi insouciantly explains.

Now that things have changed, many are saying Uorfi has finally arrived. Does she agree? “Hanging out with famous people isn’t success or it does not translate into work. Only your hard work can help you get work.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Days after this post on Instagram where she thanked designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for “dressing and empowering” her, she attended the premiere of their fashion film, and her red thigh-high slit skirt with attached pallu and an ornate headgear, garnered a lot of praise.

Uorfi reveals that this outfit and the crown were custom-made by the designer duo themselves. “Abu and Sandeep had kept in me mind while making this outfit... like the DIY detailing on the headgear or for that matter, the blouse screamed Uorfi Javed! The whole look was very me. I don’t wear anything if I don’t like myself in them. And this outfit just went with my vibe,” she gushes, though quickly adding that, “It’s not that every designer wants to dress me up now. Abu and Sandeep were the first ones to do it for me. They’re the sweetest ever, with zero attitude or tantrum. You can’t make out by just looking at them they they’re so down to earth. Bohot achhe log hain woh.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before these well-attended events, Uorfi’s shoot with Dirty magazine, where she was dressed by designer Anamika Khanna and Rahul Mishra (and the same creative team that worked on actor Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot with Paper magazine), was said to have put a naysayers and detractors in their place. However, she clarifies, “It’s not like I did that shoot to shut people’s mouths or it gave me any high or kick. When I was contacted for the shoot by creative director Kshitij Kanaria, I was blown away by his passion and crazy ideas. I truly did it for our love for fashion. I was kept in loop for everything. Like, I was co-curating the looks, I was on calls and [sharing inputs with] the designers. Everything was done considering me in mind and that’s how the shoot went.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the shoot, Uorfi was styled by Anaita, and she’s truly grateful for that. “Anaita is a wonderful lady. We had been talking for quite some time and were planning to do a shoot anyway, way before Dirty magazine happened. . I remember when I got her text, I was like, ‘What the F***. Did Anaita just message me?’ That was for a different shoot, which didn’t work. So, when this magazine thing happened, I told her this was meant to be that we had to collaborate. Her verdict matters a lot when it comes to fashion. She is a genius, the queen of fashion,” says Uorfi.

Having gratitude and keeping all good things aside, Uorfi maintains that it takes time to get good and consistent work. “Right now, I have nothing in hand, honestly. Yes, I am fashionable but there isn’t much work to do on this front. I am hopeful but I know these things take time,” she ends on a modest note.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}