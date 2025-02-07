Urvashi Dholakia says Ekta Kapoor predicted Komolika will be the ‘next big sex bomb' on TV

Actor Urvashi Dholakia is still known for her role, Komolika, in the 2001 Ekta Kapoor TV show, Kasautii Zindagii Kayy. The actor talked about the impact of the show even after so many years, in a new interview with Hauterrfly. Urvashi said that when she went to meet producer Ekta Kapoor for the first time regarding the role of Komolika, Ekta knew she would be the best fit for the character. (Also read: Urvashi Dholakia says she does not ‘even acknowledge’ audition calls for negative roles: ‘I still struggle to get work’) Urvashi Dholakia was offered the part of Komolika by Ekta Kapoor.

What Urvashi said

During the conversation, Urvashi shared that when she entered Ekta Kapoor's office to meet her, the producer saw her and said: ‘Komolika!’ The actor shared that she was not sure what that meant and asked her who is that. She said, “That’s your name for your next character… You won't believe it, she said, ‘You are going to be the next big sex bomb on TV! I gave her a blank stare because I could not understand. I did a look test for the part and I remember I was parading the entire Balaji office. I was thinking, what was she expecting out of me?”

Komolika was called OTT

Urvashi added, “Now the character must have become a rage but back then people were dissing me with things like she is too OTT, look at her eye makeup! Today, every celebrity, every actor is doing it. That is not OTT? People loved to hate me. I suddenly became so popular with the kids.”

Kasautii Zindagi Kayy aired from October 29, 2001 to February 28, 2008. The show also starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, and Ronit Roy. It was hugely popular among the viewers. Urvashi later participated in Bigg Boss 6, and went on to win that season.