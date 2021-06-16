Veteran actor Chandrashekhar passes away; grandson Shakti Arora, costars remember him

Veteran actor Chandrashekhar passed away in his home at the age of 98 of age-related illness. Many would remember him as Arya Sumant from the popular TV serial, Ramananad Sagar’s Ramayan (1987). He started out as a junior artiste in the early 1950s, and later featured in 250 films including V Shantaram’s Surang (1954) and Cha Cha Cha (1964). He also assisted writer-filmmaker Gulzar in movies including Parichay (1972), Koshish (1972), Aandhi (1975) and Mausam (1975).

His grandson-actor Shakti Arora, who was in Chandigarh for a shoot, shares that the veteran actor was hospitalized a week ago for fever and was recuperating at home in the last few days.

Shakti Arora says his grandfather was proud that he made a name for himself in the industry.

The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor shares, “In the last 18 months, I met him just two times as we didn’t want to take any chance in the pandemic. We used to love spending time together. He was very proud of me and what I had accomplished as an actor. Though, he never expected that I would follow in his footsteps and become an actor. I remember, in the early days of my career, we shot for a short film and I kept fumbling the lines as I was nervous. He told my mother that I should do a corporate job instead as acting wasn’t meant for me. But I kept on going and made a name for myself.”

Arora admits that talking and spending time with his grandfather are moments that he will cherish forever. “When he saw my growth and progress in TV shows, he was delighted, especially because I didn’t use his name to get a foothold in the industry. He had put up posters of my shows in his room. He had a robdaar personality and I would be intimated talking to him too. He knew Urdu and Sanskrit so well and was aware of what’s happening in the world. He was an institution for me,” he signs off.

Arun Govil (Hindustan Times)

Arun Govil, Co-star

We had worked in Ramayan and in another film as well. He was a pleasing person and friendly with everyone on the sets. He was focused on his work and was a through gentleman. Unki baatein, boli, behavior sab durust thi. He was a loving person. It was a wonderful experience working with him.

Sunil Lahiri

Sunil Lahiri, Co-star

Though a senior, Chandrashekhar saab was so helpful to everyone on the sets. He guided me, gave advice about career, the industry and people management. He was such a great human being, a gem of a person. He had an endearing quality and such a positive person. He was just like what you saw on screen. I remember our conversations on the sets. It is so sad to know that he is not with us anymore.