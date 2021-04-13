Vishal Malhotra: Sometimes you are punished for doing your job well

Bollywood actor Vishal Malhotra has been hosting shows for the last 25 years. He has also acted in films, TV serials, web-shows and anchored cricket shows, but he feels that people have typecast him more as an anchor.

“As an actor, my endeavour has been to work in all formats — be it film, serials, OTT, live shows or hosting shows. I try to balance everything out and chose the best from the given opportunities. See, typecasting happens everywhere! But then, it’s in our hand to make sure to give the best in everything we are doing,” said the ‘Ishq Vishk’ actor.

Putting it in another way, he says, “Sometimes you are punished for doing your job well. After ‘Ishq Vishk’ I got over 30 offers similar to the role of Mambo I did in it. Iconic roles get you recognition and awards, but then typecast happens and it puts you in one bracket.”

The ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’ actor adds, “It is very tough to say no to such projects which on one hand typecast you and on other hand offer big money, as at the end of the day everyone has to run their home and kitchen. He was also seen as a host in film ‘Happy New Year’.

Talking about his hosting journey he said, “I started with ‘Disney Hour’ show on DD Metro 25 years ago and next I will be hosting ‘Imagine That Season 2’. The kids, who grew up watching our shows, have become parents now. I keep getting messages saying ‘you have made my childhood beautiful’ which makes be humble a lot. It also makes me feel so relevant to the new generation even after 25 years.”

Before this, he also did a film ‘Tu Hai Mera Sunday’, serial ‘Beyhad2’ and some OTT projects.

Hailing from Bhopal, Vishal feels a special connect with North. “I hail from Bhopal, but Lucknow, Rajasthan and up towards the Himalayas, I always feel like home. I have been to Lucknow some 7-8 times and wherever I go I love taking a rickshaw here and explore local cuisine as I am a big foodie.”