Vivian Dsena backs Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali after daughter Tara is dragged into Bigg Boss 20, recalls facing similar incident from his stint on show

Television actor Vivian Dsena has come out in support of Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali after the latter took to Instagram to call out contestants for dragging their seven-year-old daughter Tara's name into the reality show's proceedings to target his estranged wife, Mahhi, who is a contestant on the show.

'Never bring an innocent child into an adult's battles'

Vivian Dsena slams Bigg Boss 20 contestants for dragging Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's daughter into the game.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vivian maintained that while contestants can question each other's gameplay and decisions, involving children in adult conflicts is a boundary that should never be crossed. He wrote on social media, “Throughout my journey with Bigg Boss, both before and after being a part of the show, I've consciously refrained from commenting on its happenings. But this particular incident has genuinely compelled me to break that silence.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Vivian, who has previously participated in Bigg Boss 18, shared that he had experienced something similar in the past. He wrote, “Having experienced something similar when my daughter's name was brought into the show during a particular segment, I know how deeply something like this can affect a parent. You can question someone's game, disagree with their decisions or have differences of opinion, but never bring an innocent child into an adult's battles.”

'Tara is just a seven-year-old child'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “Tara is just seven years old and has absolutely nothing to do with this game. @MahhiVij_, stay strong. Your strength speaks for itself. Wishing you and @imjaybhanushali nothing but positivity and strength. Play the game, fight your battles, but leave the children out of it. Some boundaries should never be crossed, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Tara is just seven years old and has absolutely nothing to do with this game. @MahhiVij_, stay strong. Your strength speaks for itself. Wishing you and @imjaybhanushali nothing but positivity and strength. Play the game, fight your battles, but leave the children out of it. Some boundaries should never be crossed, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What is the controversy?

Bigg Boss 20 introduced a task in which contestants had to provoke their fellow housemates into displaying emotions. During the task, some contestants made personal remarks about Mahhi Vij's children. This prompted her estranged husband, Jay Bhanushali, to take to social media and express his displeasure over their children being dragged into the game to target Mahhi.

He wrote, “After witnessing everything on Bigg Boss, I have made one decision as a father: I will not let my children watch Bigg Boss anymore. I had decided that I will never speak about anyone's gameplay or give my opinion about any particular contestant and support Mahhi wherever I am needed.”

Jay then called out contestants Yung DSA and Kanika Mann for bringing his children into the game. He wrote, “JUST FOR A TASK-Yung DSA talking about my children growing up and feeling ashamed of their mother's actions, Kanika saying she would never want to meet Mahhi's children, and Love Gill's mother bringing my daughter into the conversation by questioning how she would feel if someone said something similar about her daughter. Tara is 7 years old baby she is not a contestant of Bigg Boss getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their separation in January 2026,ending their 14-year-old marriage. They are parents to three children: their biological daughter, Tara and their foster children, Khushi and Rajveer.