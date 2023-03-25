Vivian Dsena has a two-month old daughter? (Exclusive)

Actor Vivian Dsena is a father, we have exclusively learnt. The Madhubala actor has always chosen to be private about his personal life, and it seems marriage is not the only thing he has concealed under the wraps. Earlier in March, we reported about his secret marriage with his long-time partner Nouran Aly, a citizen of Egypt. Now we have learnt that the two also have a baby together. A source, who happens to have seen a picture of Dsena with the baby, reveals that the couple has a two month-old daughter.

Vivian Dsena

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s a baby girl and is almost two months old. Nouran often shares pictures of the baby with her close friends (a feature on Instagram, where one can share stories with a select crowd). I have seen pictures of them,” the source shares.

One of Dsena’s former co-actor, under the condition of anonymity, confirmed the rumours. The actor chose to not talk about the baby, however, added, “Nouran was one of Vivian’s fans. She often used to visit our sets and was quite particular about what angle Vivian’s shots are, what he is wearing and other.”

Despite repeated attempts, the Shakti actor didn’t reply to our messages.

Dsena was earlier married to actor Vahbiz Dorabjee. The two legally got divorced on December 18, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}