Los Angeles, "Glee", the much-loved musical comedy drama set in a fictional Ohia high school, has the script ready for a possible reboot and most of the original cast members are enthusiastic about returning, creator Ryan Murphy has confirmed.

We have a script: Ryan Murphy on 'Glee' reboot

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"Glee", which ran from 2009 to 2015, was set around the lives of the New Directions, a glee club competing in the show choir circuit while navigating other challenges. The TV show was created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan for the Fox Broadcasting Company.

"Well, funny you ask, 'cause I just finished the script an hour ago," Murphy told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday.

"So, we have a script. Brad, Ian and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something. I've been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members. It's very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea," Murphy added.

Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry on the all six seasons of the musical drama, recently said she would be happy to return for a reboot.

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{{^usCountry}} "I love 'Glee.' I will always love 'Glee.' I love Ryan Murphy. It just holds such a special place in my heart for me… I will follow Ryan wherever he goes," Michele told E!News. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I love 'Glee.' I will always love 'Glee.' I love Ryan Murphy. It just holds such a special place in my heart for me… I will follow Ryan wherever he goes," Michele told E!News. {{/usCountry}}

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Murphy, whose anthology series "Monster" just debuted with a new season and a new murder mystery with "The Lizzie Borden Story", said though the script for "Glee" reboot is ready, the team is yet to read it.

"So I don't know, we'll see. I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, 'cause we were very close when we were making it."

"Glee" first premiered in September 2009, and in addition to Michele, starred late Corey Monteith, Naya Rivera, Dianna Agron, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Heather Morris, Chris Colfer and more.

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In "The Lizzie Borden Story" on Netflix, Murphy has fictionalised the story of murder suspect Lizzie Borden, who was tried and acquitted of the 1892 sensational axe murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Murphy, a prolific film and TV personality, is also the creator behind shows such as "The American Horror Story", "Scream Queens", "American Crime Story", "Feud" and "The Shards".

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