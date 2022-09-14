When Akshay Kumar revealed Chandan Prabhakar's shocking salary on The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Sony ko loot rahe hain'

The Kapil Sharma Show recently returned with it's third season on Sony Television. In an old episode of the show, actor Akshay Kumar who came to the show revealed that comedian Chandan Prabhakar who plays various roles on the comedy show, charges ₹ 5 lakh for each episode. Also Read: Chandan Prabhakar reveals why he's not returning to The Kapil Sharma Show: I just wanted to...

In a 2020 episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar was seen grilling the show's cast for what they do on the show and when he came to Chandan, he said, "What do you do on the show except 'oye hoye oye hoye'?" Akshay then took the contract papers of the show and revealed that Chandan charges ₹5 lakh per show for a five-minute performance.

Akshay said, "Main aap sab ko batana chahunga ke Chandan Prabhakar ₹5 lakh leta hai ek show ka aur 5 min aata hai. Yani ki 1 min ka 1 lakh rupayaa leta hai ye admi (I want to tell you all that Chandan Prabhakar charges ₹5 lakh for each show. He performs for merely 5 minutes, that means he is makes ₹1 lakh for each minute)." Akshay later pointed out at the entire team and joked, “Yeh woh log hain jo Sony ko din raat lootate hain (These people are looting Sony).”

Chandan Prabhakar began his career as a contestant in the 2007 comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, in which he emerged as runner-up. Some of Chandan's most popular characters from the Kapil Sharma Show are Hawaldaar Harpal Singh, Jhanda Singh, Raju, and Chandu chaiwala. Earlier this month, Chandan told Pinkvilla that he will not return in the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, “Yes, I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break.”

