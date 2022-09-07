Chandan Prabhakar reveals why he's not returning to The Kapil Sharma Show: I just wanted to...

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return with its third season. Chandan Prabhakar who has played several characters on The Kapil Sharma Show has finally confirmed that he will not make his return in the new season. Chandan and Kapil have worked together for years and the two share a close bond. Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show to return on this date; Archana Puran Singh, Sumona join Kapil in hilarious announcement. Watch

Chandan first started his career as a contestant in the 2007 comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, in which he emerged as runner-up. Some of Chandan's most popular characters from the Kapil Sharma Show are Hawaldaar Harpal Singh, Jhanda Singh, Raju, and Chandu chaiwala.

In a new interview with Pinkvilla, when Chandan was asked if he'll be returning to the show, he said, “Yes, I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break.”

Earlier Pinkvilla reported that Bharti Singh will also not be a part of the new season ‘regularly'. She said, “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par 'beech beech' mein dikhungi (I will be a part of the show but not regularly) because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too."

The Kapil Sharma Show began in 2016 and has aired 387 episodes over three seasons so far. The last episode aired in June this year, following which the cast took a break and they traveled to the US and Canada for Kapil Sharma's comedy tour. The new season of the show will air on Sony Television from September 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON