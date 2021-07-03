When Bharti Singh's relatives boycotted her family for pursuing career in comedy: 'We know how girls succeed...'

Comedian and Dance Deewane host Bharti Singh celebrates her 37th birthday on Saturday. Bharti has long been a fixture on television and is among the most popular comedians in the country. However, her journey was not always met with positivity.

She had once recalled how her relatives boycotted her family when she decided to pursue her career in comedy. She had spoken about their taunts on 'how girls succeed in Mumbai'.

Bharti Singh co-hosts the dance reality show with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show is judged by actor Madhuri Dixit and dancer-choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

Bharti opened up after a contestant from Haryana narrated her story on India’s Best Dancer. The contestant spoke of facing opposition from her villagers, as reported by Janta Ka Reporter in 2020. It quoted her saying on the show, "Today, your story has pushed me into flashback mode. When I was preparing to come to Bombay after I got selected in a comedy reality show. Our relatives boycotted us. They said, ‘she doesn’t have a father. What’s her profession? She makes people laugh. She wouldn’t get married. We know how girls succeed in Mumbai.’ My mummy was a single mother. My father died when I was two years old.”

In an interview with Rediff, Bharti had said, "We were very poor and my mother struggled for us; she used to work as a cook in different houses. When I got selected for Laughter Challenge, my relatives were against me coming to Mumbai. The mindset in the village was that every director in the film industry are like Bollywood villains and they take advantage. Uneducated people in the village think that girls can make a name for themselves only when they do a wrong thing. But my mother was very clear that she would take me to Mumbai as she didn't want me to think later in life that I got a chance but she didn't allow me."

Also Read | Bharti Singh scolds man and says ‘mask lagaiye’, realises she is not wearing one but he is. Watch funny video

Last month, Bharti had shared a selfie video on Instagram Stories with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, her The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars. In the video clip, Kiku and Krushna said that the comedy show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, is ‘back’. Earlier this year, the show had gone off air as Kapil wanted a break for spending time with his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and newborn son Trishaan.