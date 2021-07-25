When Karan Kundra slapped Roadies contestant for hitting his sister, called him 'samaaj ka keeda'

Reality show MTV Roadies has a long history of controversies. From violent contestants to abusive judges, the show has often made headlines.

In 2017, during the auditions of Roadies Rising, 'gang leader' Karan Kundra left fans in shock when he slapped a contestant for hitting his sister. The contestant had written in his application that the most embarrassing moment in his life was when his sister decided to get married to his friend, against his wishes. He said that he even hit her for it.

Rannvijay Singh, Neha Dhupia, Harbhajan Singh and Prince Narula, who were also gang leaders on the show, all called him out for his behaviour. However, it was Karan who seemed most upset. He went up to the contestant and said that it was indeed his fault how he behaved with his sister and slapped him hard across his face.

The contestant and other judges were left stunned. Karan then launched into a lesson on bigotry and prejudices. "Ye jo tu samaaj ki baat karra hai na, tum samaaj ke sabse bade keede ho (This society that you are talking about, you are its biggest leeches)," Karan told the contestant but he insisted that he is not that person anymore. Karan said that the contestant should have been happy for his sister rather than worry about the world.

You can watch it here.

Also read: When Abhishek Bachchan spoke about his and Aishwarya Rai's Disneyland honeymoon: 'She was posing with Mickey'

After the episode, Karan shared an Instagram post about leaving the show. Many wondered if it was in reaction to the controversy around the slap. Nikhil Chinnapa came on board the show after his exit. Karan said in his post, "20 hr flight and went straight to #roadies shoot for another 20! There's no country like my India and there's no city like amchi Mumbai!! #grateful for my life and #blessed to have all of you! You are my strength and my inspiration! Extremely sad that I won't be a part of this journey but have handed my team to the best @nikhilchinapa and after shooting with him last night I'm happy my gang will be in good hands! And for all of you who wanted to see me in #roadiesrising a big big big sorry but I have to leave for London tomorrow for something bigger and I promise you as always.. I will not disappoint you."