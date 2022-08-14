When ‘Nick Jonas’ met Sunil Grover, Farah Khan called him ‘school ka baccha’. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make one of the most popular couples in Bollywood and overseas. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in India. Talking about them, a video of Nick’s ‘lookalike’ has surfaced on the internet from the popular StarPlus show Kanpur Waale Khuranas. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares close-up photo of daughter Malti)

In an episode of the show, a kid almost resembling Nick Jonas is seen interacting with Sunil Grover. The kid wore a white shirt with tan pants. He had blonde hair, unlike the singer. On seeing him, Sunil says, ‘Are Nick Jonas aya hai! (Nick Jonas is here)’ To this, the kid appears to be confused and replied with a smile. On the other hand, Farah Khan and Sonu Sood, who were a part of the show, are seen in splits.

Sunil further congratulated the kid on his ‘wedding’ and said, “Mai ane wala tha but mera visa nahin laga (I was supposed to meet you but couldn’t get my visa done).” Farah further interrupted him, “Are school ka bachaa hain (He is a school kid).” “Toh who kaunsa bade hai (Even Nick is a kid),” jokingly replied Sunil. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Lekin wo sach me Nick jisa dikh raha h (but he really looks like Nick Jonas).”

“Priyanka maregi bohot (Priyanka Chopra is going to kill you),” added another fan. “Jija ji ko dikh gaya na chorenge nahi (Nick won’t spare you),” commented another one referring to Nick who is often affectionately called ‘Nation’s jiju’ after marrying Priyanka. Many also tagged Priyanka and Nick in the comments.

Earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter via surrogacy. They named her Marie Malti Chopra Jonas after the middle names of Priyanka and Nick’s mothers Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas. After hiding the face of Malti for months, recently Priyanka almost unveiled her face in a rare photo.

On Mother's Day in May, Priyanka and Nick introduced Malti to their fans on social media officially. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” read Priyanka’s long post.

