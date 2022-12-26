When Tunisha Sharma revealed she battled depression before 2018, said 'I had turned into zombie, hated going to work'

Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide on Saturday, had been battling depression before 2018. The late actor had even taken medication around 2018. In an earlier interview, Tunisha Sharma had also said that she had battled anxiety, adding that she took treatment for it as well. (Also read: Sneha Wagh says co-star Tunisha Sharma was ‘chirpy, happy-go-lucky girl)

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. He was remanded to police custody for four days after being presented in court on Sunday. Tunisha essayed the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in the TV show that airs on SAB TV. Sheezan features on the show as Ali Baba.

In an interview that she gave to Times of India in January 2021, Tunisha said that she has been working since an early age because she lost her father early on in life. Later, she lost a few close ones, including her cousin and grandmother. It all left her emotionally broken. "That’s when I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression. I remember when I just started medication, I had turned into a zombie. I hated going to work. Then later, social media also began to affect me; I replaced an actor in a show and started getting comments full of hatred. All of this took a toll on me.”

In the same interview, Tunisha also said that it was her close friend, and her co-actor Kanwar Dhillon who helped her cope with the stress. She also called him her best friend, adding that he was the first person she spoke to about her depression while shooting for Internet Wala Love.

The FIR filed in relation with Tunisha's death revealed that she and Sheezan had been in a relationship, and they broke up just two weeks ago, as per an ANI report.

Hours before her death, Tunisha had posted a picture and a video clip on Instagram. As she got her makeup done on the sets, she posted a short video clip on her Instagram Stories. Tunisha also posted an image of herself and wrote, "Those who are driven by their passion don’t stop."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.