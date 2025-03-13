‘Women like Ratna Pathak Shah question sanskriti’: Sarabhai co-star Rajesh Kumar reacts to her Karva Chauth comment

Actor Ratna Pathak Shah had said in 2022 that she finds the tradition of modern women observing Karva Chauth for their husbands to be appalling. The comment had sparked debate and the actor received heavy backlash on social media. Now, her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Rajesh Kumar has reacted to the same comments, and shared that one should realise that there is a science behind these customs as well. (Also read: Ratna Pathak Shah's parents were worried about marriage with Naseeruddin Shah due to his looks: ‘Aisi shakal ke saath…’) Rajesh Kumar reacted to Ratna Pathak Shah's comments on Karva Chauth.

What Rajesh Kumar said about Ratna Pathak Shah

Reacting to Ratna's statements on Karva Chauth, Rajesh said in an interview with Hindi Rush, “She is a highly educated and liberal woman, and such women often have their own opinions and they question sanskriti and culture. But I have the simplest answer to this. If festivals like Karva Chauth, Ramzan, and Eid, along with the movements of the sun and moon, were included in our daily education system, all these questions would simply disappear.”

'Opinions are formed only when you don’t have specific knowledge'

He went on to add, “All these things have been happening for a long time. We don’t know about this but that is not why it is wrong, so this thinking has to change. If you admit that you don’t know then there is a possibility of you learning new things. When you say that you know all about every single thing then everything is over. Opinions are formed only when you don’t have specific knowledge about a subject.”

Rajesh played the role of Maya (Ratna)'s younger son Rosesh Sarabhai in the popular show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

On the work front, Rajesh has recently worked with the popular production house The Viral Factory (TVF) in shows like Kota Factory 2 and more recently in Yeh Meri Family 2.