Ratna Pathak Shah's parents were worried about marriage with Naseeruddin Shah due to his looks: ‘Aisi shakal ke saath…’

Ratna Pathak Shah is well-known for being candid about both her professional and personal life. The veteran actor recently spoke openly about her marriage with Naseeruddin Shahi n an interview with The Lallantop. Ratna revealed that her parents had concerns about her marriage to Naseeruddin because he had been previously married and was also an actor. (Also read: Ratna Pathak Shah reveals why she and Naseer work with Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal despite clashing ideologies) Ratna Pathak revealed her parents were worried about her marriage with Naseeruddin Shah.

Ratna recalls parents' concerns when she got married

On being asked if she faced any challenges while convincing her parents about getting married to Naseeruddin, the veteran actor said, “Baba and Maa thodi der pareshan rahe ki ye kya hone wala hai yaha (My father and mother were worried for a while as they thought what's going to happen). Not so much because he was a Muslim or older than me but because he was married earlier and he had a daughter. So, this was the problem, and on top of it, he was an actor. Aur aisi shakal ke saath (And that too with such a face)! Back then, Naseer would get to hear this a lot, that how can a guy with a face like that become an actor, including from his family. Even if you are a wonderful actor, survival of an actor is always a tricky proposition. No one can give you a guarantee, it is a tough life.”

She further said, “My parents were worried, how will we survive. My father died very young, but my mother and Naseer were friendly and became close to each other eventually. So it wasn’t a problem at all. Naseer’s family accepted me happily and completely without any question, that was wonderful.”

About Ratna Pathak Shah

Ratna made her acting debut with Shyam Benegal's Mandi (1983). She also earned praise for her work in films like Mirch Masala (1987), Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), Kapoor and Sons (2016), Nil Battey Sannata (2016) and Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017). The actor married Naseeruddin in 1982. The couple has two sons - Imaad Shah and Vivaan Shah, who are also actors.