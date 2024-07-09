'India is a country of mediocre people': Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia on show flopping initially

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is considered one of the most iconic shows of mid-2000s that aired on Indian television. The series was known for its humour and satirical take on family dynamics. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, the show's producer, JD Majethia said that the sitcom initially flopped because the Indian audiences have “middle-class mentality.” (Also read: Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly reunite: Monisha calls peanut butter ‘moongfali ki chutney’, Maya Sarabhai reacts) Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia reflected on the sitcom's initial failure.

JD Majethia says Indians dislike intelligent cinema

While reflecting on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's initial failure, the producer opined, “There is a lot to learn there. India is a country of mediocre people, especially in TV viewing. Mediocre as in, main bura nahi bol raha hu, I mean that they don’t expect some super intelligent cinema in life, they just want some light-hearted stuff, the middle-class mentality of, ‘I have come back home after a long day, just give me something feel good to watch or drama for women.’ They don’t want to use their brains a lot. Now, in this scenario, comes this comedy which has an excellent writing by Aatish Kapadia. It was important to have the knowledge of vocabulary (to enjoy it). Also, it would air every Monday, so the habit couldn’t get established. Those who would watch the show would love it. There was not much scope repeat viewing in those days, so they’d have to wait for the next Monday to watch the new episode.”

He further said, “By then YouTube had come and was gaining prominence. It was there where people actually discovered the show. The listing of best comedy shows watched across India would have Khichdi and Sarabhai on top of Friends and other American shows! The show didn’t work in the first season, but till today is rated as one of the best comedy shows of India. I am very happy with its journey.”

JD Majethia's television and movie career

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai used to air on Life Ok and featured Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar. JD Majethia aka Jamnadas Majethia is well known for his work in Gujarati and Hindi plays, dramas, serials and movies. Apart from donning the producer's hat, he is also an actor and a director. He has acted in television series like Chanakya, Khichdi, Instant Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2 and Khichdi Returns. He also backed the movies - Khichdi and Khichdi Returns: Mission Paanthukistan, apart from acting in these films.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.