Workers' body writes to Maharashtra CM demanding legal action, inquiry against makers of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 after on-set fire

On Monday, a fire broke out at the Film City in Mumbai, where Season 2 of the Colors TV show Pati Patni Aur Panga, hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, was being shot. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has now written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding a high-level inquiry and legal action against the channel and makers of the show.

Workers' body demands legal action against makers of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2

Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui host Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2.

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On Monday evening, the AICWA posted videos of the fire that broke out on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2, stating that ‘negligence has become a habit’ and pointing out that it affects workers’ lives. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the president of the workers’ body, wrote to the CM, with three demands that read, “A thorough, time-bound inquiry into how the fire started on the Pati Patni Aur Panga set, and why no fire safety arrangements were in place. An FIR for negligence against the channel, the producer and the production house of the show.The resignation of the Managing Director of Film City, who bears full responsibility.”

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AICWA president alleges lack of fire safety measures on set

{{^usCountry}} Suresh also alleged that the set was being run without basic fire safety measures, writing, “These studios stand inside Film City, and the management knew well that sets were running without basic fire safety. Not a single fire safety measure was in place on this set. This is not an accident; it is criminal negligence. Every day, thousands of workers and artists put their lives at risk on these sets. When a fire breaks out, the people who suffer are the poor workers, not the channels and producers who profit. This cannot go on. Accountability must be fixed at the top, and those responsible must face the law.” The workers’ body has also demanded mandatory fire audits, fire safety staff and firefighting equipment on every shoot, with licences cancelled for non-compliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suresh also alleged that the set was being run without basic fire safety measures, writing, “These studios stand inside Film City, and the management knew well that sets were running without basic fire safety. Not a single fire safety measure was in place on this set. This is not an accident; it is criminal negligence. Every day, thousands of workers and artists put their lives at risk on these sets. When a fire breaks out, the people who suffer are the poor workers, not the channels and producers who profit. This cannot go on. Accountability must be fixed at the top, and those responsible must face the law.” The workers’ body has also demanded mandatory fire audits, fire safety staff and firefighting equipment on every shoot, with licences cancelled for non-compliance. {{/usCountry}}

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Questions raised about accountability after fire

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the AICWA wrote, “Mumbai's Film City Burns Again, and No One Is Held Accountable.” They added, “Mumbai's Film City is burning again, and as always, no one is being held accountable. Fire after fire, year after year, thousands of workers and artists are pushed into danger by channels, producers and production houses that refuse to spend on basic fire safety to save a few rupees. The sets go up in flames, the poor workers pay the price, and those who profit walk away without a single consequence. Fires in Film City are not accidents.” They also called the fire a result of ‘greed, negligence, and a system that never punishes the guilty’.

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According to the AICWA, the fire broke out at 4 PM on Monday on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 and spread to the adjoining set of MTV's Hustle. No injuries and casualties have been reported.