Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla win Pati Patni Aur Panga; beat Gurmeet and Debina to be crowned as Sarvagun Sampann Jodi

The celebrity couple reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga concluded on November 16, with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla beating Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee to be crowned the Sarvagun Sampann Jodi, the ultimate winners. Fans believe Abhinav is lucky for Rubina. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla with the trophy of Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla win Pati Patni Aur Panga

On Sunday, Rubina and Abhinav lifted the trophy of Pati Patni Aur Panga. As soon as hosts Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui announced them as the winners, Abhinav couldn’t contain his excitement and broke into bhangra, while Rubina stood there admiring him. Later, Abhinav kissed Rubina after winning the show, and the video has fans melting over their sweet bond.

Fans also expressed their excitement over Rubina and Abhinav’s win. One comment read, “Abhinav is actually Rubina’s lucky charm.” Another said, “Well-deserved win.” Another fan wrote, “The way Abhinav kissed Rubina is so hot.” One more comment read, “Best couple.”

In a joint statement on their win, Rubina and Abhinav said, “‘Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga’ was a superb way for us to spend time together without life rushing by us. As a couple, we’re far from perfect, and we, along with other couples, were very candid about our blind spots, and that was super liberating. Winning this trophy is extremely special; it’s the result of all the love we’ve received from the viewers and the supportive spirit of every couple who made this journey so much fun. If there’s one thing we hope our journey reminds people of, it’s this: Love is not about being flawless. It is about choosing each other over everything else, even on the days it feels hardest.”

For the finale, all the couples were dressed as bride and groom and renewed their vows in a beautiful ceremony. Throughout the show, the couples opened up about the highs and lows of their relationships, what kept them going, and also participated in fun tasks that tested their compatibility. The show also featured Swara Bhasker–Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat–Pawan Singh, Abhishek Kumar–Isha Malviya, Sudesh Lehri–Mamta Lehri, Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal, and Avika Gor–Milind Chandwani.

About Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina and Abhinav first met through mutual friends, and what began as a simple connection gradually grew into love. After dating for a few years, the couple married in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Shimla, surrounded by close friends and family. During their Bigg Boss 14 journey, Rubina opened up about a rough phase in their marriage when they had even decided to part ways. However, their stint on the show gave their relationship a new life. The couple announced her pregnancy in September 2023 and welcomed twins, Jeeva and Edhaa, in December 2023.