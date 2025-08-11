Abhinav Shukla says YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma told him he lacked ‘spark’: 'You're a good-looking guy that’s it'

Television actor Abhinav Shukla, best known for his work on the small screen, recently opened up about a discouraging audition experience early in his film career. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, Abhinav revealed that in 2014, around the release of his film Roar, he met with Yash Raj Films' prominent casting director Shanoo Sharma, only to be told that he lacked “spark.” Abhinav Shukla discussed a discouraging audition with Yash Raj Films where he was told he lacked spark. In contrast, Sanjay Leela Bhansali praised his talent during an audition for a shelved film, highlighting a significant moment in his career journey.

Avinash details his YRF audition

“When my movie Roar was slated to release back in the day, I was cajoled by my well-wishers to go meet YRF’s casting director. I did, and she told me: ‘You are a good-looking guy but that’s it, spark is missing, you can audition but…’” he wrote.

However, Abhinav shared that years later, he had a much more uplifting experience with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He was auditioning for Sanjay’s ambitious project Inshallah, which was ultimately shelved, but the interaction left a lasting impression.

“I was sitting face to face with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for his next Inshallah. I remember SLB was all praise, all appreciative, and asked me many times, ‘How come you haven’t worked so much? I saw the audition—you are super talented’,” recalled Abhinav.

A screenshot of Abhinav Shulka's Instagram Story.

Abhinav expresses solidarity with Isha Talwar

Though the film never materialised, Abhinav said Sanjay's praise marked a turning point in his journey. “The movie got shelved; my destiny took a turn!” he added. He also offered solidarity to fellow actor Isha Talwar, whose recent revelation about a demoralising audition prompted a wave of similar stories from actors.

Isha, known for her role in Mirzapur, recently recounted a “weird” casting experience in which she was asked to cry in the middle of a restaurant. “I found the request strange and walked away,” she said, admitting that the moment still shook her confidence. Reacting to Isha’s post, Abhinav wrote: “@talwarisha I can relate, and I think insults are an opportunity to meet the people who value your talent & time!”

Manipuri actor Bijou Thaangjam also opened about his YRF experience

Following these revelations, Manipuri actor Bijou Thaangjam, who appeared in Mary Kom, also shared his audition experience with Shanoo Sharma. Speaking about his first audition for Detective Byomkesh Bakshy starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Thaangjam said he was nervous and not fluent in Hindi at the time, but remained determined to give it his best.

Shanoo Sharma recently worked in the casting process of Saiyaara, which starred two newcomers, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film turned into a blockbuster at the box office and made them overnight sensations.