Where to watch Pati Patni Aur Panga finale? Date, contestants, plans, and more

The latest reality series on the Colours TV channel, Pati Patni aur Panga, has quickly risen to the top of the popularity rankings. The show, hosted by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and actress Sonali Bendre, centres on famous couples who test their compatibility and bond through entertaining activities. Pati Patni Aur Panga finale details(Instagram/patipatnipangacolors)

Pati Patni aur Panga finale on Colours TV

On November 15 and 16 at 9 PM, Colours TV and JioHotstar will broadcast the Pati Patni Aur Panga finale.

Abhinav Shukla–Rubina Dilaik, Gurmeet Choudhary–Debina Bonnerjee, Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal, Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat- Pawan Kumar, Sudhesh Lehri-Mamta Lehri and Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani are the contestants in the show. Ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar returned to the show on popular demand.

After Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, who were engaged before appearing on the show, got married on TV, the show also gained popularity. The competitors participated in wedding customs, including “joota churai” and played the roles of “baaraati” and “ladki-vale”. The families of Milind and Avika attended the wedding, which was televised for a few weeks. The couple performed every ritual on stage, including “vidaai”, “sangeet”, and “mehndi”.

What to expect from Pati Patni aur Panga finale

The producers of Pati Patni aur Panga have prepared a spectacular conclusion for both the competitors and the audience. Reminiscent of their wedding, the finalists were spotted dressed like a bride and groom. The finale will also feature contestants from Laughter Chefs Season 3, which will air following the conclusion of Pati Patni Aur Panga.

The finale will be graced by Krushna Abhishek, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Kashmera Shah, Aly Goni, and Bharti Singh.

FAQs

When will Pati Patni aur Panga finale premiere on Colours TV?

Pati Patni aur Panga finale will premiere on November 15 and 16 at 9 PM.

Who hosts the show Pati Patni aur Panga?

Comedian Munawar Faruqui and actress Sonali Bendre host the show Pati Patni aur Panga.