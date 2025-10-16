Sonali Bendre, Hina Khan get teary-eyed as fan decides to donate her hair to cancer patients on Pati Patni Aur Panga

The reality television show Pati Patni Aur Panga has been entertaining audiences with its fun tasks between couples, the hosts’ camaraderie with participants, and more. However, the new promo shows the upcoming episode taking an emotional turn, leaving Hina Khan and Sonali Bendre teary-eyed. Sonali Bendre and Hina Khan hug each other, cry after seeing a fan's sweet gesture for cancer patients.

Why Sonali Bendre and Hina Khan got emotional

The promo features the couples playing a game of Jenga, where each block contains a truth or dare. Rubina Dilaik received a dare to convince someone from the audience to let her give them a haircut. She accepted the challenge and asked one of the women in the audience if she would allow her to cut her hair. The woman, who had long hair, agreed immediately but only to trim an inch.

However, when Rubina was about to cut her hair, the woman said, “Mere baal meine socha tha ki mein kissi cancer patient ko dene ke liye (I had planned to donate my hair to a cancer patient).” She then told Rubina that instead of cutting just an inch, she was ready to cut her hair short, up to shoulder length, for the cause. Hearing this, Sonali and Hina, who are both cancer survivors, became emotional. As Rubina cut the woman’s hair, Sonali and Hina teared up and were later seen hugging each other.

Hina, while holding the woman’s cut hair in her hand, said, “Aapko andaza nahi hai isse kissi ko kitni khushi mil sakti hai. Every day I wear a wig, yeh bhi kisi ke hai. Exactly the way she gave (You have no idea how much happiness this can bring to someone. Every day, I wear a wig, it also once belonged to someone, just like the one she’s giving now).”

Sonali also added, “Joh aap ab khubsurat dikh rahi hai, usse zyada khoobsurat aapka dil hai (You look beautiful right now, but your heart is even more beautiful).”

Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and revealed that the disease had spread and required aggressive and immediate treatment. She underwent chemotherapy in New York, and after months of treatment, returned to India cancer-free. Hina revealed in 2024 that she had been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. She shared her treatment journey on social media, underwent surgeries and chemotherapy, and is now continuing with immunotherapy.

About Pati Patni Aur Panga

The reality show features married celebrity couples including Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal, Pawan Kumar–Geeta Phogat, Rubina Dilaik–Abhinav Shukla, Swara Bhasker–Fahad Ahmed, Gurmeet Choudhary–Debina Bonnerjee, Avika Gor–Milind Chandwani, and Sudesh Lehri–Mamta Lehri. Sonali Bendre hosts the show alongside Munawar Faruqui. The show puts these couples through theme-based tasks to test their compatibility and chemistry. It is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.