Hina Khan's husband Rocky Jaiswal touches her feet after their first Karwa Chauth: ‘Devi who graced my existence’

Actor Hina Khan and her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, celebrated their first Karwa Chauth as a married couple this year. Taking to Instagram, the couple posted photos from the celebrations and penned notes for each other. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tied the knot in June this year.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal celebrate 1st Karwa Chauth

In the pictures, Hina and Rocky Jaiswal were seen smiling and posing together as they celebrated the festival. In a photo, Hina was seen performing a ritual with Rocky. He touched Hina's feet while she blessed him in another photo. Rocky was seen kissing Hina's cheek and hand in a few other pictures.

For the festival, Hina wore a red and golden suit. She tied her hair into a bun and wore traditional jewellery. Rocky opted for an embroidered beige kurta and pyjama. Sharing the pictures, Hina wrote, "Blessed (folded hands, red heart and nazar amulet emojis). When true love finds true hearts, the bond grows beyond boundaries. Our world revolves around each other, and in every celebration, every festival, every Joy, our love grows deeper and deeper."

She added, "We just want to live happily in each other’s embrace and enjoy every opportunity we can find in life to celebrate what we call Companionship. Happy Karwa Chauth aap sabhi ko (to you all)! I love you @rockyj1. This gorgeous Chunni has been gifted by my sister in law @neelamsingh.ritz."

Rocky has a special mehendi design on Karwa Chauth

Rocky shared similar pictures on his Instagram. Both Hina and Rocky opted for mehendi for the occasion. Rocky's mehendi design read, "HiRo 04/06/2125." Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Just as the Universe came into being when Shiv met Shakti. My Universe, My Life became Divine the Moment she decided to accept me with all that I was and made me, MORE!”

"She is the Devi (Goddess) who graced my Existence by her Presence, her warmth and her infinite Love. I am forever at peace at her Feet. Her Divine Energy radiates my soul. Happy First Karwa Chauth, My Love @realhinakhan," concluded his note. Hina and Rocky first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where the actor played the lead role of Akshara while Rocky was part of the crew as a producer.

About Hina and Rocky's relationship

Rocky and Hina began dating over a decade ago. Since then, the couple has stood by each other as constant pillars of support, especially through Hina's battle with breast cancer. After dating for over 13 years, Hina and Rocky got married in June this year.

More about Hina's career

Apart from several hit TV shows, Hina has appeared in reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She was recently seen in the web series Griha Laxmi. Hina was diagnosed with the disease after she finished shooting for the show.