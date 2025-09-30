Avika Gor marries longtime beau Milind Chandwani in wedding on Pati Patni Aur Panga's set

Balika Vadhu fame actor Avika Gor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, on Tuesday in a wedding that was nothing short of a TV spectacle. The ceremony took place on the sets of the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, with several celebrity contestants and guests in attendance. Avika Gor celebrated her marriage to Milind Chandwani in a grand ceremony surrounded by celebrities on the set of Pati, Patni Aur Panga.

Avika and Milind tie the knot

The guest list was a glittering one, featuring popular names from the entertainment industry. Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lehri, Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat, and Pawan Kumar were among the attendees. Adding even more star power were Krushna Abhishek, Farah Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Samarth Jurel, who joined as special wedding guests.

For her special day, Avika looked radiant in a traditional red bridal lehenga, paired with striking emerald jewellery. Milind complemented her look perfectly, donning a golden sherwani and matching emerald accessories. Adding a special touch to the celebration, Sudesh Lehri and his wife performed at the wedding, both dressed in coordinated royal blue outfits.

Avika and Milind's relationship

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Avika shared the personal significance of making her wedding public. "I’ve been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings I’ve received from people have been overwhelming. I wanted my audience, who’ve been such an important part of my journey, to be a part of this special moment. In some way, I manifested this," she said.

She also spoke lovingly about her bond with Milind, saying, "There are days when I wake up and remind myself that it’s real. I feel very lucky and blessed to have found a partner who supports me, understands me, and always pushes me to grow in life.” She added that both families are equally overjoyed with the union.

Avika and Milind first met in Hyderabad in 2020 through mutual friends. What began as a friendship soon turned into love, and the couple announced their engagement in June this year.