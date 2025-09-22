Exclusive | Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani to get married on television this month

Avika Gor is all set to get married to fiancé Milind Chandwani (34) on September 30, during the auspicious days of Navratri, with the celebrations being showcased on her show Pati Patni Panaga. Exclusive | Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani to get married on September 30

Confirming the news, Avika admitted the reality of it all is still sinking in. “There are days when I wake up and remind myself that it’s real. I feel very lucky and blessed to have found a partner who supports me, understands me, and always pushes me to grow in life,” she shared, adding that both their families are equally thrilled.

For the 28-year-old, choosing to get married on national television wasn’t just a grand gesture but also a deeply personal decision. “I’ve been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings I’ve received from people have been overwhelming. I wanted my audience, who have been such an important part of my journey, to also be a part of this special moment, and in some way, I manifested this.” Recalling a memory from her childhood, Avika shared: “I always used to tell my parents, ‘I will either do a court marriage that no one will get to know about, or it’s going to be a grand wedding that the whole world will celebrate with me.’ It’s like my childhood dream is coming true with this new chapter.”

The actor revealed that her family was immediately supportive of the decision. “My mom was so emotional when the wedding invite was revealed on set. Now, with everyone involved, it feels like a big fat Indian wedding, not just ours. We are yet to send out the invites, which will happen only after we visit the Siddhivinayak Mandir today (September 22), which is also the first day of Navratri, making this feeling all the more special.”

As for her bridal look, Avika is sticking to tradition. “For me, it has to be red — any shade of red, but definitely red. I’ve even told my family that guests should wear pastels so that there’s no clash. While I love the pastel trend that Bollywood brides have brought in, I have always dreamt of being a traditional bride.”

Although some of her closest industry friends like Harsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni and others won’t be able to attend due to scheduling conflicts, Avika said: “I truly wished for all of them to be there in person, but knowing that they are celebrating with me in spirit makes it just as special. Many are sending their blessings through heartfelt messages and videos. It’s beautiful to see so much love coming my way, whether people are present in person or not.” Adding further, she said: “Nagarjuna sir has always been like family to me. He sent across his warm wishes for the wedding, and that truly made me emotional. Even Anupam (Kher) sir and Mahesh (Bhatt) sir have sent their love, which makes me all the more emotional. Having their support in such an important phase of my life makes this journey even more special.”

As the big day approaches, Avika says she’s savoring every moment. “Every morning I wake up and think — oh my God, it’s happening. My mind has started counting the days until we finally take our pheras. It’s such a beautiful feeling. Even the cast of the show — Sonali (Bendre) ma’am and the other couples — are thrilled to be a part of such a big day in Milind’s and my life.”