Two Godara-Brar gang shooters held for plot to kill comedian Munawar Faruqui

Two members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang who were allegedly tasked with the murder of comedian Munawar Faruqui were arrested after a brief exchange of fire, the Delhi Police Special Cell said on Thursday. Police say accused trailed the comedian in Mumbai, Bangalore; gang targeted him for publicity after being upset over jokes on Hindu gods. (HT Archive)

On the instructions of gangsters Godara and Charan, the two, identified as Rahul, who goes by one name, and Sahil Kumar, had allegedly been following Faruqui for months, including when he was in Mumbai and Bangalore, and were planning to kill him.

They were shot in the legs after they opened fire at police on the Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road, early on Thursday.

Police caught the two after receiving inputs that a gangster from Charan’s gang, who had allegedly been involved in a triple murder case in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, was last spotted near New Friends Colony.

Pramod Singh Kushwah, additional commissioner of police (Special Cell), said a team was deployed to follow up on the intelligence when they found that Rahul and Sahil were in Delhi and were working under Godara and Charan.

“With deployment of multiple sources, the team received specific information regarding movements of the shooters in the Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj area on Wednesday. A team was sent there and they laid a trap. As the accused arrived from the Pusta Road side in Jaitpur, they were asked to stop. However, they opened fire at the police team. The team retaliated and shot them in their legs. They were caught and shifted to hospital for necessary medical treatment.” said Kushwah.

He added that their interrogation revealed that they were “mobilised for carrying out targeted killings”.

An officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “They had recently conducted recce of Faruqui in Bangalore and Mumbai to eliminate him but their plan could not materialise there due to some communication gap. They had come back to Delhi to now plan again and were in constant touch with their associates.”

According to Kushwah, the Godara gang had their target on Faruqui for a while.

“This is motivated by their (gang) quest for seeking publicity and in order to expand their influence in the celebrity spaces… The recent incident of firing outside the Bareilly home of actress Disha Patani being one of them.”

Investigators also said the Bishnoi and Godara alliance had been “upset” with the comedian for making jokes on Hindu gods.

Police said Rahul, a resident of Panipat, has been involved in multiple cases of murder and assault.

“In December 2024, he and his associates fired over a dozen rounds and killed three liquor traders in Yamuna Nagar. He was also held in an Arms Act case in Bikaner. In Bikaner, he was targeting a businessman on instructions of Godara,” said another officer.

Police said his associate, Sahil, is involved in multiple cases of financial misconduct that are in trial stage in Bhiwani and Sirsa courts.