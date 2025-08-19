Rubina Dilaik was stranded in Himachal Pradesh with daughters amid heavy rainfall: ‘Past 5 days were a roller coaster’

Actor Rubina Dilaik and her daughters found themselves stranded in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides and heavy rainfall, following which Rubina had to take shelter in a hotel. Rubina is now relieved that the ordeal has ended, saying she and her daughters happy and safe. In the post, Rubina Dilaik expressed her gratitude to the hotel who gave them shelter in the tough hour.

Rubina Dilaik stranded in Himachal

The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a bunch of pictures from her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. In the post, she expressed her gratitude to the hotel who gave them shelter in the tough hour. She was travelling with her daughters Jeeva and Edhaa.

Through her post, Rubina shared glimpses of her stay and a video of work going on the roads of Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rainfall. There were also pictures and videos which showed Jeeva and Edhaa playing in the hotel.

“Past 5days were a roller coaster! Landslide and heavy rains in Himachal has caused a lot of damage to roads, highways , fields, in short many families are affected severely! My heart goes out to those ( including my relatives) who are suffering,” Rubina wrote.

The mother of two continued, “I just wanted to say I am safe and so is my family with God’s Grace , though I couldn’t hold my daughters in my arms for long, I am grateful they are healthy and happy and offcourse in a protected environment ! Here is a glimpse of relief we had at @leeladhartranquility , who were kind to open their gates for us in these times of stress and unexpected circumstances.”

Monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh

The ongoing monsoon has wreaked widespread havoc across Himachal Pradesh, claiming 263 lives since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

The torrential rains have left a massive trail of destruction across the hill state. As per the cumulative report, more than 31,000 houses, shops, labour huts, cow sheds, and other structures have been damaged, including both fully and partially collapsed dwellings. Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have also triggered landslides at several places and prompting closure of 400 roads, including three national highways.