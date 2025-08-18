Himachal monsoon: Karsog in Mandi cut off from Shimla

Monsoon continued to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh as torrential rain cut off Karsog in Mandi district from the state capital after the Sutlej river washed away a stretch of the Shimla-Mandi road at Tatapani in Sunni on Monday. Swollen Sutlej washed away a section of Sunni-Tatapani road connecting Mandi district to Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

The district administration closed the alternative route via Thali bridge as it was also damaged.

Several areas of Nachan and Seraj adjoining Karsog were also cut off from Shimla.

Traffic on the Chandigarh-Manali four lane highway was closed, leaving scores of commuters stranded en route. Landslides near Dwada and Jogni in Mandi were hampering road restoration work, officials said.

397 roads blocked

As many as 397 roads and three national highways were blocked after heavy rain triggered mudslides. NH-05 was blocked at Powari in Kinnaur, NH-305 at Jhed in Kullu, while NH-03 at Mandi.

In view of the heavy rains, schools in Ani sub division of Kullu and Mandi Sadar division were closed on Monday.

According to the meteorological department, light to moderate rain is likely at a few places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan, while light rain is expected at isolated places in Una, Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti.

263 casualties since June 20

According to the state disaster management authority, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 263 deaths since the onset of monsoon on June 20. Of these, 136 people were killed in rain-related incidents such as landslides, floods, drowning, electrocution, and house collapses, while 127 lives were lost in road accidents. The impact has been severe in Mandi district, which reported the highest number of 26 rain-related deaths along with major losses to public infrastructure.