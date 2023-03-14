Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Krishna Mukerjee marries sailor boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla in Bengali ceremony. See pics

Actor Krishna Mukherjee, best known for playing Aliya on television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has tied the knot with cruise ship deck officer Chirag Batliwalla in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Goa. She has shared several adorable pictures from the nuptials on Instagram. Also read: Naagin-fame Krishna Mukherjee engaged to boyfriend in Manali; Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja attend. See pics

A picture shows Krishna holding Chirag's face as they sit in a mandap post-sunset, with the beach in the background. Sharing the pictures, Krishna wrote, “And the Bengali girl tied the knot for life with the Parsi Sailor. We seek your blessings & love on our big day.” Krishna turned a Bengali bride in a red and white lehenga and pearl and kundan jewellery. Chirag was in a white kurta and dhoti and topor, worn by Bengali grooms.

Actor Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “Congratulations to you both and lots of love. May your life be filled with happiness.” Rakshanda Khan also wrote, “Congratulations my darling Krishna!!!! Wishing u every happiness.” Pavitra Punia, Ridhima Pandit and many others also congratulated her in the comments section.

In November last year, Krishna had shared a video from her engagement in a Christian wedding setup. It was possibly from her pre-wedding photo shoot. Krishna was in a white gown without a veil and climbed the stairs to meet Chirag, who was waiting for her at the top in his sailor's uniform. Sharing the video, Krishna had written, “Watching you stand alone. All of my doubts suddenly goes away somehow. One step closer. How time flies.”

Krishna had her bachelorette in Thailand. She slipped into a short silver dress as she partied with her girl friends on a beach. Sharing a video from the celebrations, she had written on Instagram, “My girls surprised me with an amazing Bachelorette Party & it couldn’t get better. Thank you @diapers_and_lipsticks @shireenmirza @richa_suf love you all."

Krishna made her TV debut with the 2014 show Jhalli Anjali, in which she played Sheena. She went on to star in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, and Shubh Shagun.

