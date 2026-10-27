Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Navika Kotia calls off engagement to entrepreneur Mazen Mody; he is now dating Ritika Badiani

Navika Kotia, who played Sridevi's daughter in English Vinglish and is also known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has called off her engagement to Pune-based businessman Mazen Mody. The couple got engaged in January 2026 and had been planning to get married next year. However, things did not work out, and the two decided to part ways in early July.

What happened?

Navika Kotia and Mazen Mody part ways months after engagement.

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According to a Times of India report, Navika and Mazen decided to end the engagement mutually, with no hard feelings on either side. “It was an arranged match. They had performed the gol dhana ceremony in January and were planning to tie the knot next year. However, they started facing issues and realised they were very different from each other. So they decided to part ways. There is no negativity surrounding the breakup, and they have both moved on,” a source told the publication.

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Navika has also removed pictures from her engagement ceremony from social media. TellyChakkar reports that they had called off their engagement six months ago, due to “compatibility, priorities and expectations from life.” The businessman said that both of them have respectfully moved on.

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Navika Kotia deleted her engagement pictures with Mazen Mody from her Instagram.

How Navika Kotia met Mazen Mody

{{^usCountry}} The two were introduced through a mutual friend and had known each other for about a year before their families discussed marriage. In an interview with HT City, Navika said, “We were introduced via friends and maintained a basic acquaintance until I had a chance to meet his parents twice. This led them to call my mother and ask for my hand for Mazen, and I was like, ‘Where did he come from?' But as I have always wanted my parents to take the call for my marriage, this was the perfect fit. It took some time, but as I have known him, I had to say yes. And we had a small roka in November.” Mazen Mody dating Ritika Badiani {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two were introduced through a mutual friend and had known each other for about a year before their families discussed marriage. In an interview with HT City, Navika said, “We were introduced via friends and maintained a basic acquaintance until I had a chance to meet his parents twice. This led them to call my mother and ask for my hand for Mazen, and I was like, ‘Where did he come from?' But as I have always wanted my parents to take the call for my marriage, this was the perfect fit. It took some time, but as I have known him, I had to say yes. And we had a small roka in November.” Mazen Mody dating Ritika Badiani {{/usCountry}}

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Following reports of the broken engagement, as per his social media updates, Mazen is now in a relationship with actor Ritika Badiani. She also happens to be an actor. Ritika, born on October 17, 2001, in Porbandar, Gujarat, has appeared in films such as Airlift, 10 Kalpanakal and Chaman Bahaar.

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Navika Kotia's acting career

Navika started her acting career as a child, appearing in television shows such as Kasamh Se, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Balika Vadhu. She came into the spotlight after playing Sridevi's daughter in the 2012 film English Vinglish.

After taking an eight-year break to concentrate on her studies, Navika returned to television in 2022 with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played a grey character, Maya "Mau" Khera. She later took on her first lead role as Kesar in Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. She was also seen in the web series School Friends for three seasons on Amazon miniTV.