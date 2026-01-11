Actor Navika Kotia and entrepreneur Mazen Mody choose first meeting anniversary for engagement ceremony in Mumbai

Actor Navika Kotia on Saturday announced her engagement to real estate entrepreneur Mazen Mody with an Instagram post, calling it “the most special surprise ever”. Speaking about the proposal, the 25-year-old says, “Mazen surprised me with a proposal last week, and I decided to share the good news with everyone.” Mazen Mody and Navika Kotia

Talking about the upcoming engagement ceremony, Navika adds, “Our engagement with extended families and friends is scheduled for January 24 in Mumbai. The best part is, unintentionally, we zeroed in on the same date we had met for the first time last year. So that’s making the entire event more delightful for us.”

Recalling how her relationship with Mazen moved forward, Navika shares, “We were introduced via friends and maintained a basic acquaintance until I had a chance to meet his parents twice. This led them to call my mother and ask for my hand for Mazen, and I was like, ‘Bhai yeh kaha se aa gya…’ But as I have always wanted my parents to take the call for my marriage, this was the perfect fit. It took some time, but as I have known him, I had to say yes. And we had a small roka in November.”

The actor also reveals that Mazen always intended to follow up the roka with a romantic proposal: “I was in for a surprise when we flew for the New Year celebration to Baku, Azerbaijan. It was while on vacation that he prepared it all and proposed to me. It was the best moment of my life, in fact our lives.”

Asked about the wedding date, Navika said it will likely be a year or more from now. “I am so nervous during the ongoing engagement preps, so I can’t imagine what it will be like for my wedding,” she laughs.