Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan marries fiancee Tamanna in intimate ceremony, shares dreamy picture

Television actor Mohsin Khan, best known for his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has married his fiancee, Tamanna, in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actor shared a dreamy picture from the wedding and was flooded with congratulatory messages on Instagram. Several videos from the celebrations also surfaced online, showing the couple sharing their first dance as husband and wife.

Mohsin Khan weds Tamanna

Mohsin Khan gets married to Tamanna.

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On Sunday, Mohsin took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself dancing with his bride. While he opted for a white tuxedo, Tamanna looked stunning in a peach Anarkali suit, which she paired with a matching skirt. Sharing the picture, Mohsin wrote, "The day, MashaAllah." He also added the Pakistani song Alfaz, sung by Hamza Malik and Zain Zohaib, to the post.

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{{^usCountry}} Several videos from their wedding also surfaced online. In one of the videos, the couple could be seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song Chammak Challo from Ra.One, while another showed them grooving to Janam Janam from Dilwale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several videos from their wedding also surfaced online. In one of the videos, the couple could be seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song Chammak Challo from Ra.One, while another showed them grooving to Janam Janam from Dilwale. {{/usCountry}}

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About Mohsin Khan

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Mohsin is a television actor best known for playing Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He began his acting career with the 2014 show Love by Chance and went on to appear in shows including Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Dream Girl. However, it was his role as Kartik opposite Shivangi Joshi's Naira that made him a household name. His portrayal of Kartik earned him widespread popularity, along with several awards and nominations.

After leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2021, Mohsin was last seen in the web series Jab Mila Tu alongside Eisha Singh.