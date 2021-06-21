Aashka Goradia: Yoga has changed our lives only for the good

A fitness enthusiast and a yoga lover, Aashka Goradia admits that yoga has not only brought a physical change but also a shift in her thought-process and attitude in life.

Her posts on social media are often about yoga and while her stunning poses, at times look easy, but she reveals it has been “hard work” and her persistence has paid off. “The reason I share those videos and pictures is to share and show people what a human body can do. I feel, there is no age limit to start thinking about one’s well-being. You can start anytime. The idea behind the posts is to inspire people and motivate them to do it. It was yoga that helped us and many others through this pandemic,” she says.

Goradia and her husband, Brent Goble, have given their followers yoga goals. Did he bring yoga in your life or was it vice versa? Goradia replies, “I was aligned with yoga even before marriage but Brent brought a whole new level of focus to it in our lives. Both of us were involved in yoga in our own ways, Brent has been a practitioner for over a decade before he decided to become a teacher.”

She doesn’t shy away from admitting that yoga has changed her life for the better. “Yoga has changed our lives for only good and all good. We are thankful for this routine, thankful for what Brent is able to teach and also in the way he does. He touches people’s lives in the most unique and long lasting manner,” she says.

With yoga, her business venture and shifting to Goa with her husband, the Nagin actor seems to be on a break from acting. Ask her if acting taken a backseat and she says, “The backseat is not for yoga but for my entrepreneurial journey. Yoga doesn’t stop you from doing anything. I think I am moving to a next phase in my life and for which one needs to relax.”