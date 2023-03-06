Yogesh Tripathi: Holi mei rang na ho, huddang na ho toh kya maza

Actor Yogesh Tripathi feels Holi this year will be a special one as after years the festival is being celebrated with true essence.

“Holi is back with a bang. It’s one of the most popular festivals and how we wait to celebrate it with full on fun. Holi mei rang na ho, huddang na ho toh phir kya maza! Sab, apni-apni tarah se manate hai aur har ek ka apna anand hai. In UP, each city has its own special way to celebrate the day — be it with colours, flowers or mud. My home town Kanpur has been synonymous with mud-Holi across the region, waha kya holi hoti thi tab ke dino mein,” says the FIR and Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai actor.

Yogesh with his family members.

Recalling his childhood antics on Holi, Tripathi adds, “I remember how we used to wait to play Holi with friends after Holika Dahan. Even before my friends could I used to apply colours on my white kurta just to show around ke maine pehle hi itna rang khel liya hai (laughs). This year, I will happily watch my son play Holi with his friends in our residential society. Though you never know I might join him and friends to celebrate with the day to the fullest and relive my childhood once again.”

Tripathi shares that of late he has learnt to enjoy cooking and giving treats to his team, family and friends. “I love to cook and over the time I am mastering the art of preparing some of the choicest of food. As we have already shot for a Holi sequence for my other ongoing show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. So, we might get an extra day off and maybe then I can prepare some tasty mawa gujiya at home. It has been time since I got a chance to relish some authentic Holi delicacies.”