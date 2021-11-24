You might see me on stage in Lucknow, says actor Nupur Joshi

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nupur Joshi
Published on Nov 24, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Seen in shows like Do Hanson Ka Joda, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many others, actor Nupur Joshi feels television is and will always be the most popular medium.

“It is a fact that television is and will be there always. Bring on any platform, television’s reach and the content will always be unique. See TV has something for everyone, while other platforms have their fixed target audience. Certainly, there can be transformations in terms of content or premise, but it will stay put as the strongest source of entertainment,” says the actor, who was also seen in Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and Jasoos Vijay.

Joshi has also part of movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

“It’s not that I didn’t wanted to do more films that came my after Yeh... In fact it gave me a fine break in cinema. But it was followed by more similar roles that I couldn’t go on doing, so I stuck to TV and short films,” says Joshi.

The actor was in Lucknow for a personal visit to meet her maternal uncles.

“I consider myself Lucknowite and as my uncle is associated with this known theatre group Darpan. So, acting is in my family, and this city is my very own. I love everything about Lucknow. It was after lockdowns that I got this opportunity to travel here with my mom. Staying here is never enough, but as work doesn’t permit me, so it was only a weeklong stay.”

“Though I‘m sure someday, you will see me on stage in Lucknow too as my uncle always ask me to perform with his group someday, and you never know it might happen soon,” she adds.

As of now, Joshi is all set to start some new projects coming her way.

