Yuvika Chaudhary facing breathing issues after Covid recovery

While actor Yuvika Chaudhary has now tested negative for COvid-19, recovery goes beyond just being free of the infection.

“I’m feeling much better now, but continue to face breathing problems… I had heard that it is one of the after-effects, but didn’t face it when I contracted Covid earlier. This is the first time when I am facing such an issue,” confesses Chaudhary.

She also tells us that she initially kept her diagnosis a secret from husband, actor Prince Narula. He was out of Mumbai for professional commitments then, and she didn’t want him to panic.

“I told him it is a common cold as he was far away for work. I knew he would panic and become emotional. I tried to avoid it for sometime. But when my mother’s health went a little off radar, I got really scared and told him… He came rushing back and slept in the living room while we were in separate rooms,” she recalls.

Chaudhary, 38, calls the journey from positive to negative a tough phase as her mother’s health fluctuated. “I was more worried about my mother. I was worried about her as her saturation level was going up and down. Until she was not okay, I was taking care of her, even though I also had the virus. I had no one around me. I had no other option. As soon as she got better, I started resting as I knew it was growing inside my body. Now, I have tested negative, but internal recovery is still happening, and it will take time,” says the actor.

Opening up about her process of recovery, the actor reveals “my body organs are not there yet”. She has also stopped taking her health for granted now.

“That’s why I am eating healthy, trying to do yoga and breathing exercises. The same goes for my family. Now, we are much more cautious about our health and getting better. I would urge everyone to give priority to your body,” ends the actor, adding that she will get back to work after getting a little better.