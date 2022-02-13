Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ziddi Dil Maane Na’s Aditya Deshmukh opens up on ‘sitting at home for eight months’, says, ‘I used to cry’

Actor Aditya Deshmukh currently seen in Ziddi Dil Maane Na talks about his struggling days, having negative tendencies and getting replaced by Shashank Vyas in a TV show.
Aditya Deshmukh
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 04:08 PM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

For actor Aditya Deshmukh, cinema is not just passion or profession, but a life saviour. Today, he has a few popular shows to his credit including several hit Marathi series. And while he currently stars in Ziddi Dil Maane Na , his journey till this point hasn’t been easy. He admits that cinema played a pivotal role in his life.

“To overcome all my problems, I used to go and watch cinema. Movies were my distraction and cinema has saved me. If it wasn’t for movies, I wouldn’t be alive perhaps,” claims Deshmukh, who has been part of Marathi films such as Yaaro Ki Yaari (2016), Band Nylon Che (2016), and Mogra Phulaalaa (2019).

Looking back, the actor “doesn’t cherish” his “extremely agonising” struggling days in the industry. “2017 was the worst year of my life. I had given more than four-five thousand auditions. Yet, I was sitting at home for eight months, doing nothing,” he explains.

The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor adds, “I used to wonder what’s happening in my life. There’s not much income, no work and I’m an MBA graduate. I had a lucrative profile. I gave up all of that for acting. I used to cry, slap myself. Financially, I was well off. But the ambition to achieve more became my enemy. Then you meet people from your family who poke you. There came a point in my life, when I had those (negative) tendencies. But somewhere, I believed in my craft.”

He reveals how he used to get rejected for TV shows while he was on his way to shoot them. “I’ve seen downfall more than success. And it’s often hard to accept the reality. It happened with the TV show, Roop. I had auditioned and even the contracts were prepared. But all of a sudden, I was told I was replaced. I was supposed to play the lead,” he shares. Later actor Shashank Vyas replaced him for the role.

