Zolciak's name change sparks Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion frenzy, will Kim make a comeback after divorce drama?

Kim Zolciak is making waves in the reality TV world once again, and this time it's not just about her divorce from ex-husband Kroy Biermann. The 45-year-old star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" has officially dropped her soon-to-be ex-husband's last name from her Instagram handle, fueling speculations about her return to the popular Bravo series.

In a recent Instagram post, Zolciak shared two photos of herself alongside "RHOA" alums Lisa Wu, Shereé Whitfield, and DeShawn Snow, hinting at an exciting reunion. The caption read, "See you soon," accompanied by a film camera emoji, a tag to Bravo TV, and the hashtag #RHOA. Fans and followers immediately took notice, eagerly anticipating her comeback to the show that made her a household name.

This potential return comes after Zolciak took a step back from being a full-time cast member in Season 5 and again in Season 10, only making guest appearances as a friend of the show. However, her impact on the franchise has been undeniable, and fans have missed her dynamic presence on-screen.

The timing of this Instagram post coincides with Zolciak's recent divorce filing, ending her 12-year marriage to Kroy Biermann, a former Atlanta Falcons player. While the divorce proceedings continue, Zolciak seems ready to embrace her individuality once again, reclaiming her identity as she moves forward.

Zolciak and Biermann's relationship had been a staple of reality TV, beginning in 2010 when they met at a charity event. Their journey unfolded on "RHOA" and later in their own spin-off show, "Don't Be Tardy," which chronicled their married life and personal experiences over eight seasons.

As the couple navigates their separation, court documents reveal that Biermann has primary custody of their four children, Kroy "KJ" Jagger, Kash Kade, Kaia Rose, and Kane Ren. The custody battle adds another layer of complexity to their split, and fans are eager to see how it unfolds.

Andy Cohen, the executive producer of "The Real Housewives" franchise, expressed his surprise at the news during an episode of his SiriusXM program. He described Zolciak and Biermann as a couple who seemed deeply in love and committed to each other for the long haul. Cohen reached out to Zolciak to offer his support and condolences, recognizing the challenging situation they face with children involved.

As speculation swirls around Zolciak's potential return to "RHOA," fans eagerly await confirmation of her comeback. Will she bring her trademark wit and unfiltered personality back to the Atlanta housewives' circle? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Zolciak is ready to embrace her individual journey and make her mark on the reality TV scene once again.

