"Very grateful, happy about it": Salman Khan on 'Tiger 3' success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

The film has minted ₹400.50 crores Gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release, as per Yash Raj Films.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman Khan told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

'Tiger 3' is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

The first part 'Ek Tha Tiger', which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Meanwhile, Salman has still not announced his next project. (ANI)