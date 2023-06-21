Viral video shows Beyonce and Zendaya's glamorous meeting at star-studded Louis Vuitton show

Pharrell Williams' debut collection at Louis Vuitton attracted several celebrities in Paris, including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell, and Megan Thee Stallion. The show was held on Tuesday, June 20. This was notably Pharrell’s first show since taking over as the creative director after Virgil Abloh’s 2021 death.

Beyonce and Zendaya were seen hugging and greeting each other (Twitter)

A video has now gone viral on social media, showing Zendaya and Beyonce interacting with each other. Zendaya appeared in Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ video in 2016. At theLouis Vuitton show, she was seen approaching Beyonce before the show began. They were seen hugging and greeting each other.

Zendaya wore a shimmery suit and carried a black handbag, while Beyonce donned a bright yellow ensemble. She carried a Louis Vuitton monogrammed handbag with a gold chain. Beyonce was spotted at the show alongside her husband Jay-Z, who wore a brown suit with a blazer and vest.

Zendaya had previously spoken up about her excitement when Beyonce wanted her to appear in ‘Lemonade.’"I thought it wasn't real. I talk about Beyoncé too much. I am a diehard. I was like there is no way. And then it was real,” Zendaya told Seventeen in 2016.

"I was getting my hair braided and she came into my dressing room and was like, 'Hello. Thank you for being here'. "I've never acted like such an idiot in my life. The fact that she came into my dressing room to say, 'Thank you'. Beyoncé did that?! What?! I had to tell my hairstylist, 'Please tell her that I'm not weird’,” she recalled.

Zendaya added, “"She said that she picked strong, powerful, inspirational women that she would want her daughter to look at. Those are the women that she picked and she wanted me to be a part of that, and I was just like, that's crazy. It was out of body."

